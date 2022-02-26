LISTEN: BLVD. Flips Disco Classic “Turn The Beat Around” into a Fresh House Rework via Purple Fly

Every time BLVD. and NFT-fueled label Purple Fly come together the results are always magical. This time around is no different, as the talented and multi-faceted producer switches gears on this latest release, ‘Turn The Beat Around.’ Straying from his usual gritty bass production, BLVD. delivers a wildly infectious house banger coming in the form of a modern rework of Vicki Sue Robinson’s 1976 disco classic. As you’ll hear below, from start to finish this track is groovy as hell. Hear what we mean by streaming ‘Turn The Beat Around’ via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more BLVD. x Purple Fly heat throughout 2022 and beyond.

