Infekt has crafted a strong presence within the riddim scene throughout his decade long career, and his latest release proves why. Released as part of Disciple’s Alliance Vol.7, ‘Monkey Dance’ establishes itself as a standout track. Hitting each listener with a mischievous hook of distorted instrumentals all building up to an explosive drop; this track will have you headbanging against any rail. Cultivating an impressive career Infekt has been able to showcase his old skool riddim sound at festivals around the world. Finally emerging from lockdown, Infekt is ready to get back to the clubs stronger than ever! Stream ‘Monkey Dance’ below and the rest of Disciple’s Alliance Vol.7.

Infekt – Monkey Dance | Stream

LISTEN: Infekt Does Not Hold Back The Riddim In Brand New Single, ‘Monkey Dance’