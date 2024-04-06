LISTEN: beastboi Unleashes Genre-Bending Debut Album “WINGZ & FANGZ” via Disciple

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

beastboi’s anticipated debut album WINGZ & FANGZ has finally arrived via Disciple and is already proving to be one of the strongest releases of the year. The captivating album, divided into two parts, showcases beastboi’s genre-defying style through a mesmerizing delivery of cutting-edge sound design and high-octane bass production. As you’ll hear below, part 1 presents six unique tracks, featuring collaborations with SYDCXX and Jack Blom, offering soul-stirring basslines in “Won’t Feel Love the Same” and futuristic melodies in “Just Waiting.” Part 2 delivers nine adrenaline-pumping records, including collaborations with SHRIKE! and XAE, promising high-octane energy in “Front Seat” and haunting allure in “Blood2Ashes.” With his debut album, beastboi’s ascent in the music industry demonstrates his exceptional talent, having already solidified his place among the industry’s elite. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

beastboi. – WINGZ & FANGZ | Stream

