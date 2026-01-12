Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » GMO SONIC 2026 Announces Massive Lineup for Biggest Edition Yet at Makuhari Messe

GMO SONIC 2026 Announces Massive Lineup for Biggest Edition Yet at Makuhari Messe

by Leave a Comment

GMO SONIC is set to return to Makuhari Messe on January 17-18 for its biggest edition yet. Perfectly timed for January travelers, the two-day festival continues to cement itself as one of Japan’s premier electronic music events, pairing global headliners with world-class indoor production. Day one brings a stacked, genre-blending lineup featuring Marshmello, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Atarashii Gakkou no Leaders, and GloRilla, setting the tone with a mix of electronic, pop, hip hop, and distinctly Japanese performance art. Day two leans deeper into dance music as Swedish House Mafia headline alongside Meduza³, Tiësto as a special guest, and Dom Dolla, delivering everything from melodic anthems to club-driven energy.

Known for its ambitious production, GMO SONIC once again transforms multiple indoor stages with immersive LED visuals and pristine sound, creating a polished festival experience that rivals major events worldwide. The inclusion of Japanese acts alongside international stars makes the festival a unique snapshot of Japan’s evolving electronic scene, all within easy reach of Tokyo. Now in its fourth year, GMO SONIC builds on momentum from past editions that featured Skrillex, Martin Garrix, and Zedd. With a stacked lineup and refined production, GMO SONIC 2026 is shaping up to be a must-attend weekend for electronic music fans in Japan and beyond. Be sure to purchase tickets below to the anticipated festival while you still can.

Purchase tickets here. 

Connect with GMO SONIC: Facebook | Instagram | X |YouTube | Website | LINE | TikTok

GMO SONIC 2026 Announces Massive Lineup for Biggest Edition Yet at Makuhari Messe

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend