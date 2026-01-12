GMO SONIC is set to return to Makuhari Messe on January 17-18 for its biggest edition yet. Perfectly timed for January travelers, the two-day festival continues to cement itself as one of Japan’s premier electronic music events, pairing global headliners with world-class indoor production. Day one brings a stacked, genre-blending lineup featuring Marshmello, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Atarashii Gakkou no Leaders, and GloRilla, setting the tone with a mix of electronic, pop, hip hop, and distinctly Japanese performance art. Day two leans deeper into dance music as Swedish House Mafia headline alongside Meduza³, Tiësto as a special guest, and Dom Dolla, delivering everything from melodic anthems to club-driven energy.

Known for its ambitious production, GMO SONIC once again transforms multiple indoor stages with immersive LED visuals and pristine sound, creating a polished festival experience that rivals major events worldwide. The inclusion of Japanese acts alongside international stars makes the festival a unique snapshot of Japan’s evolving electronic scene, all within easy reach of Tokyo. Now in its fourth year, GMO SONIC builds on momentum from past editions that featured Skrillex, Martin Garrix, and Zedd. With a stacked lineup and refined production, GMO SONIC 2026 is shaping up to be a must-attend weekend for electronic music fans in Japan and beyond. Be sure to purchase tickets below to the anticipated festival while you still can.

Purchase tickets here.

Connect with GMO SONIC: Facebook | Instagram | X |YouTube | Website | LINE | TikTok

GMO SONIC 2026 Announces Massive Lineup for Biggest Edition Yet at Makuhari Messe