Hard dance duo The Saints, formed by Jules van de Sant and Rick de Deken, continue to establish themselves as one of the fastest-rising acts in the genre. Built around their concept of Holy Madness, the project merges both artists’ contrasting identities into a sound and performance style that feels intense, emotional, and immediately engaging. Over the past year, the duo has taken major steps across Europe. Their appearance at the Defqon.1 Gathering introduced them to one of the scene’s most dedicated crowds, followed by the debut of their live show at Rebirth. Performances at Intents Mainstage and Supremacy further expanded their reach, placing The Saints in front of large-scale festival audiences.

Beyond festivals, the duo has built strong momentum in clubs, selling out multiple headline shows in Germany and delivering a high-energy set at Fabrik Madrid. Tracks like “OG Raver” have become staples in their sets, while an official remix for Sub Zero Project marked another key milestone in their growing catalog. Looking ahead, The Saints are preparing a new live show and several collaborations set for 2025, including a follow-up with The Purge titled Maria / I Like It Loud. With a busy summer tour ahead and growing anticipation around unreleased material, the duo appears to be entering a defining new chapter. Be sure to stay on the lookout for their continued rise in 2026 and be sure to stream some of their hits below via Spotify.

The Saints Continue Their Rapid Rise in Hard Dance