LISTEN: Rising Producer Rendr Unleashes Mind-Bending “Betrayal” Single Ahead of Upcoming LP

Denver artist and bass music maestro Rendr has finally unveiled the captivating title track ahead of his exhilarating 10-track debut project, Betrayal, slated for release on December 14th via his own label, Space Trash Records. As you’ll hear below, the new release acts as a refined teaser, offering listeners a sneak peek of the intricate sonic energy and groundbreaking sound design we can expect on the full-length project. This track is brimming with personality, and is not to mention incredibly hard-hitting and entertaining – and we can’t imagine how much it would go off in a live setting. Hear what we mean by streaming the single via Spotify and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about his upcoming anticipated LP.

Rendr – Betrayal | Stream

“This album really represents a new journey for me as a musician and producer. I think the oldest song got started in 2021 and the newest I made just a few weeks before I decided to call the album done. The name ‘Betrayal’ represents the feeling of being betrayed that we’ve all dealt with in different ways and the ways that it can shape who we are, for good or bad. It’s the first part of a bigger story and I can’t wait to get it out there into the world.

As time goes on and I figure out more and more about what I want to do as a musician, I realize that it’s supposed to be a fun thing, not something that stresses me out or makes me frustrated.. and just living by that simple realization is really how this album got made. I sit down and do the best I can do and that’s enough to make me happy and I hope it resonates with everyone because of that.” Rendr

