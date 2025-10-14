Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skepsis Announces “10 Years of Skepsis” World Tour, Kicking Off with North American Dates

London-based DJ/producer Skepsis is celebrating a decade in the scene with the announcement of his most personal tour to date: 10 Years of Skepsis. The tour offers fans a chance to experience a special extended set that dives into the decorated producer’s bassline roots – all while previewing the drum & bass direction shaping his next chapter. As you’ll see below, phase 1 kicks off this fall with ten intimate dates across North America, hitting notable cities such as Las Vegas, Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, New York, Montreal, and more.

Since breaking out with “Goes Like” in 2017, Skepsis has cemented his place as a major voice in UK dance music. With releases on EMI, Warner, Universal, Spinnin’ Records, and now signed to Ministry of Sound, he’s spent the last decade pushing bass music forward. We’re stoked to see how this tour turns out for the talented act, and if he’s stopping in a city near you we highly recommend catching a show. Tickets for all North American dates are on sale now which you can access via the link below.

