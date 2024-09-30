In one of our most anticipated collaborations of the year, powerhouse dubstep duo Ganja White Night has joined forces with fast-rising star Tape B on their latest track, “Ganja Tape.” As you’ll hear below, the track combines GWN’s signature wobble bass with Tape B’s distinct sound design. Fans are already buzzing about the pre-drop vocal, “Yo Tape B! Yes, Ganja,” which has taken the dubstep scene by storm. The track delivers a perfect blend of deep, rumbling basslines and intricate soundscapes, creating a massive, festival-ready anthem that highlights the best of both artists’ styles.

“Ganja Tape” capitalizes on a wave of momentum for both artists in 2024. Tape B is fresh off a high-profile collaboration with John Summit and Subtronics on the “Gas Pedal Remix,” solidifying his status as one of bass music’s hottest new acts. Meanwhile, Ganja White Night continues to ride the success of their 2023 album Unity and a slew of major performances, including a standout two-night run at Hampton Coliseum. As Ganja White Night and Tape B continue to tour and drop “Ganja Tape” in their live sets, this track is primed to make a serious push for bass music’s track of the year. Stream it below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Ganja White Night, Tape B – Ganja Tape | Stream

LISTEN: Tape B & Ganja White Night Combine For High-Octane Bass Collaboration, “Ganja Tape”