Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Artist Sean Comma Explores the Highs of Love in Latest Single, “MDMA”

LISTEN: Rising Artist Sean Comma Explores the Highs of Love in Latest Single, “MDMA”

by Leave a Comment

In what is easily his biggest release of the year, rising producer and vocalist Sean Comma delivers an emotional surge with his love-infused single, “MDMA.” As you’ll hear below, the track offers a captivating blend of dance music elements and modern rap influences, with Sean delivering crisp vocals over an intoxicating, polished instrumental. Reflecting on the track’s inspiration, Sean explains, “This song is all about love feeling like a drug, similar to MDMA, which is known as ‘the love drug.’ It was particularly inspired by the honeymoon phase of my past relationships, flings, and situationships. It is specifically for those whose love language is physical touch.”

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Sean Comma embodies the spirit of a true artist, drawing inspiration from multi-disciplinary creatives like Donald Glover. “MDMA” is a testament to his ability to blend the raw intensity of love with the energetic, hard-hitting feel of electronic music. This track is sure to resonate with fans who appreciate both emotional depth and powerful soundscapes. Stream the record via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Sean Comma – MDMA | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Artist Sean Comma Explores the Highs of Love in Latest Single, “MDMA”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend