LISTEN: Rising Artist Sean Comma Explores the Highs of Love in Latest Single, “MDMA”

In what is easily his biggest release of the year, rising producer and vocalist Sean Comma delivers an emotional surge with his love-infused single, “MDMA.” As you’ll hear below, the track offers a captivating blend of dance music elements and modern rap influences, with Sean delivering crisp vocals over an intoxicating, polished instrumental. Reflecting on the track’s inspiration, Sean explains, “This song is all about love feeling like a drug, similar to MDMA, which is known as ‘the love drug.’ It was particularly inspired by the honeymoon phase of my past relationships, flings, and situationships. It is specifically for those whose love language is physical touch.”

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Sean Comma embodies the spirit of a true artist, drawing inspiration from multi-disciplinary creatives like Donald Glover. “MDMA” is a testament to his ability to blend the raw intensity of love with the energetic, hard-hitting feel of electronic music. This track is sure to resonate with fans who appreciate both emotional depth and powerful soundscapes. Stream the record via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Sean Comma – MDMA | Stream

