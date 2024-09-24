Get ready for a high-octane sonic experience as Bermuda’s boundary-pushing DJ/producer Noise Cans teams up with Dutch powerhouse duo Firebeatz to deliver their electrifying new single, “Selecta,” out NOW. Blending their distinct styles, this track is set to ignite dance floors and festival stages worldwide.

“Selecta” brings together Noise Cans’ signature Caribbean-infused sound and Firebeatz’s energetic electro-house mastery, creating a fusion that’s both fresh and familiar. With heavy basslines, infectious rhythms, and a drop that’s primed for peak-hour moments, this collaboration is a celebration of global dance music culture. Both artists have built reputations for defying genre conventions and delivering high-energy anthems.

Noise Cans, known for his Caribbean roots and innovative production, has continually pushed the envelope in electronic music, while Firebeatz, with hits like “Dear New York” and “No Heroes,” have solidified their status as one of the top acts in the house music scene. “Selecta” marks a pivotal moment for both acts, uniting their talents for a track that’s sure to dominate airwaves, playlists, and dance floors.

LISTEN: Firebeatz and Noise Cans Join Forces in “Selecta”