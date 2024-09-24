Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Firebeatz and Noise Cans Join Forces in “Selecta”

LISTEN: Firebeatz and Noise Cans Join Forces in “Selecta”

by Leave a Comment

Get ready for a high-octane sonic experience as Bermuda’s boundary-pushing DJ/producer Noise Cans teams up with Dutch powerhouse duo Firebeatz to deliver their electrifying new single, “Selecta,” out NOW. Blending their distinct styles, this track is set to ignite dance floors and festival stages worldwide.

“Selecta” brings together Noise Cans’ signature Caribbean-infused sound and Firebeatz’s energetic electro-house mastery, creating a fusion that’s both fresh and familiar. With heavy basslines, infectious rhythms, and a drop that’s primed for peak-hour moments, this collaboration is a celebration of global dance music culture. Both artists have built reputations for defying genre conventions and delivering high-energy anthems.

Noise Cans, known for his Caribbean roots and innovative production, has continually pushed the envelope in electronic music, while Firebeatz, with hits like “Dear New York” and “No Heroes,” have solidified their status as one of the top acts in the house music scene. “Selecta” marks a pivotal moment for both acts, uniting their talents for a track that’s sure to dominate airwaves, playlists, and dance floors.

LISTEN: Firebeatz and Noise Cans Join Forces in “Selecta”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend