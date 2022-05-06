Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: JONDOE Unveils Captivating, Funky New House Single, ‘Lost Your Mind’ via Aaki Records

JONDOE is a name you should start becoming familiar with, if you’re not already. Today, the fast rising house producer has delivered the follow-up to his debut single ‘1st Step,’ this time unleashing a mesmerizing and groovy new house cut in ‘Lost Your Mind.’ Arriving via Aaki Records, this new tune is tailor-made for the club and packed with intoxicating grooves and melodies. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below, and read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

“My latest single is inspired by the House of Detroit and Chicago for the energy it conveys, but also by the UK scene for the rhythms and the mix of genres it allows. I wanted to infuse this spirit into the single and give a bit of “Club / House 90” colour as well as current styles with “sub” basses or other elements such as “congas”. The choice of the title “Lost Your Mind” was to translate this feeling that electronic music gives us of “letting go” by letting your mind get lost in the rhythm of the sound. A “common and unifying” feeling between the DJ and the Dancefloor in my opinion…”

JONDOE – Lost Your Mind | Stream

