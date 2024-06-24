LISTEN: Carter Fox Unleashes Enchanting New “Magical Universe” Single Ahead of Upcoming Album

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Carter Fox is back with new music, this time enchanting listeners with “Magical Universe,” the first official single from his upcoming album, Physics of the Impossible, set for early 2025. This chilled, jazzy track, with its thoughtful guitars and crisp percussion, bursts with optimism and hope, appealing to listeners of all ages. Collaborating again with New Jersey-based guitarist and producer Damn Stargazers, the captivating single blends groovy, wavy chillhop jazz sounds. Released via Swedish label Insert Tapes, the song draws inspiration from artists like Tycho, Attom, and Thundercat, and is inspired by the early universe, nature’s evolution, and a hopeful future. As Carter releases more singles from Physics of the Impossible this year, each track will build anticipation for the full concept album, exploring futuristic technology and the cosmos. In the meantime stream his “Magical Universe” via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

