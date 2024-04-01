Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Carter Fox Draws Inspiration From Nature in Tranquilizing “Cosmic Bird Lullaby” Lo-fi Single

In a captivating blend of jazz, laid-back lo-fi hip hop beats, and the gentle murmurs of nature, esteemed producer Carter Fox unveils his latest release in “Cosmic Bird Lullaby.” The new record stands out as a gem in the highly anticipated Birds & Beats beat tape from the renowned label, Chillhop Guru, which enlists over 50 artists with a shared goal of crafting serene music inspired by the natural world. As you’ll hear below, “Cosmic Bird Lullaby” perfectly showcases Fox’s remarkable talent for merging familiar, nostalgic melodies with a comforting, tranquil aura that evokes both rejuvenation and introspection. This track will have you floating and we can’t wait to hear what the artist has in store for us next. On top of this single, Fox has also shared his new eBook – How to Effectively Release & Promote Your Music as an Independent Artist.” Be sure to check out both works and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

