Play Records proudly presents Summer Sessions 2024, Volume 1, the first of a two-part album series showcasing a diverse array of sounds from talented artists worldwide. As you’ll hear below, the vibrant compilation features house, electro house, funky house, tech house, and electro pop tracks, perfectly timed for the summer. Featuring artists like Bedford (US), BradRad (UK), DaGroove (Spain), DIION (US) & Crozford (Canada), Eanu (Italy), and many more, the compilation is packed with exciting collaborations and dynamic listening experiences. Notable tracks include DIION and Crozford’s Electro Pop anthem ‘All Or Nothing’, Kuski and Kiera Woods’ uplifting ‘Hold Of Me’, DaGroove’s Funky House track ‘Leslie’s Groove’, and Eanu’s Electro Pop gem ‘Get Lost’.

Known for high-energy collections, Play Records continues to spotlight innovative producers and fresh sounds. Following their earlier release, ‘Miami 2024’, they once again deliver music that caters to various tastes and highlights up-and-coming talents. As Play Records continues to make an impact on the electronic music scene, ‘Summer Sessions 2024, Volume 1’ promises to be a summer hit. Volume two is set for release in August, so keep an eye on Play Records and enjoy their latest compilation, available now to stream and download.

Play Records – Summer Sessions 2024, Vol. 1 | Stream

LISTEN: Play Records Delivers Stacked New Compilation Album, “Summer Sessions 2024, Vol. 1”