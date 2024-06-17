Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Play Records Delivers Stacked New Compilation Album, “Summer Sessions 2024, Vol. 1”

LISTEN: Play Records Delivers Stacked New Compilation Album, “Summer Sessions 2024, Vol. 1”

by Leave a Comment

Play Records proudly presents Summer Sessions 2024, Volume 1, the first of a two-part album series showcasing a diverse array of sounds from talented artists worldwide. As you’ll hear below, the vibrant compilation features house, electro house, funky house, tech house, and electro pop tracks, perfectly timed for the summer. Featuring artists like Bedford (US), BradRad (UK), DaGroove (Spain), DIION (US) & Crozford (Canada), Eanu (Italy), and many more, the compilation is packed with exciting collaborations and dynamic listening experiences. Notable tracks include DIION and Crozford’s Electro Pop anthem ‘All Or Nothing’, Kuski and Kiera Woods’ uplifting ‘Hold Of Me’, DaGroove’s Funky House track ‘Leslie’s Groove’, and Eanu’s Electro Pop gem ‘Get Lost’.

Known for high-energy collections, Play Records continues to spotlight innovative producers and fresh sounds. Following their earlier release, ‘Miami 2024’, they once again deliver music that caters to various tastes and highlights up-and-coming talents. As Play Records continues to make an impact on the electronic music scene, ‘Summer Sessions 2024, Volume 1’ promises to be a summer hit. Volume two is set for release in August, so keep an eye on Play Records and enjoy their latest compilation, available now to stream and download.

Play Records – Summer Sessions 2024, Vol. 1 | Stream

LISTEN: Play Records Delivers Stacked New Compilation Album, “Summer Sessions 2024, Vol. 1”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend