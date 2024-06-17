LISTEN: Cynthia Laclé Unleashes A Captivating New Techno Single, “Broken Dreams”

Cynthia Laclé has unveiled her latest techno production in ‘Broken Dreams’ a track that effortlessly showcases her signature driving sound and hard-hitting energy. With a creative momentum propelling her into new sonic territories, Cynthia continues to express her inspirations and elevate her productions, maintaining musical originality throughout her work. This powerful release is marked by unique elements and dynamic soundscapes, reflecting her high artistic motivation.

Establishing herself as a promising talent in the genre, Cynthia Laclé’s distinct style shines across her growing discography of originals and remixes. Her ever-expanding listener base is drawn to her incorporation of big room and techno influences, and her music remains a personal outlet for her life experiences. ‘Broken Dreams’ highlights her evolution, offering a high-energy, intense mix.

As you’ll hear below, track opens with a thumping beat and high-octane vibes, featuring melodic riffs, shuffled rhythms, and a punchy vocal hook that boosts the energy. The tension-building breakdowns with pulsating synths and a powerful low end create a stimulating listening experience. Fans of Cynthia Laclé and high-energy techno won’t want to miss this sonic journey, which exemplifies her compelling style and engaging production skills. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below.

Cynthia Laclé – Broken Dreams | Stream

