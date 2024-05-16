Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Dusa Exhibits Creative Freedom in New Single “Miss You”

LISTEN: Dusa Exhibits Creative Freedom in New Single “Miss You”

by Leave a Comment

The one thing you need to know more than anything else about Dusa is to expect the unexpected. He’s back with a new single and once again, his music is here to challenge the status quo. Out now, “Miss You” is his third fully-independent record release of the calendar year. 

“My philosophy as an artist is to be open to what the universe is trying to tell me, experimenting with fun ideas, and always trying to progress past what I was last week. Always trying to be better for myself and the people around me. I like to think the way that I approach making a track is my signature sound rather than an actual sound itself.”

On the tail of his previous record “Wish You Were Here,” Dusa’s newest work is a creative masterpiece, featuring a plethora of sounds and styles taken from his vast vault of musical influences and inspirations. The one thing to remember with Dusa’s music is that expectations, structure, and styles have no say. “Miss You,” like its predecessors, is not bound to specific phonaesthetics. Rather, it’s the freedom of expression and boundless creativity that define everything Dusa produces. To expect the unexpected. Wildly innovative, visually enticing, and refreshingly confusing at times, tied together through quality and ingenuity. Dusa’s world is a judgment-free zone for the open-minded. 

LISTEN: Dusa Exhibits Creative Freedom in New Single “Miss You”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend