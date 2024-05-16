The one thing you need to know more than anything else about Dusa is to expect the unexpected. He’s back with a new single and once again, his music is here to challenge the status quo. Out now, “Miss You” is his third fully-independent record release of the calendar year.

“My philosophy as an artist is to be open to what the universe is trying to tell me, experimenting with fun ideas, and always trying to progress past what I was last week. Always trying to be better for myself and the people around me. I like to think the way that I approach making a track is my signature sound rather than an actual sound itself.”

On the tail of his previous record “Wish You Were Here,” Dusa’s newest work is a creative masterpiece, featuring a plethora of sounds and styles taken from his vast vault of musical influences and inspirations. The one thing to remember with Dusa’s music is that expectations, structure, and styles have no say. “Miss You,” like its predecessors, is not bound to specific phonaesthetics. Rather, it’s the freedom of expression and boundless creativity that define everything Dusa produces. To expect the unexpected. Wildly innovative, visually enticing, and refreshingly confusing at times, tied together through quality and ingenuity. Dusa’s world is a judgment-free zone for the open-minded.

LISTEN: Dusa Exhibits Creative Freedom in New Single “Miss You”