After a wildly successful 2023 campaign, rising producer Lizdek is back better than ever with a brand new EP in RAW – his first full-length project under Ekali’s newly established Awakening Records. As you’ll hear below, the versatile Canadian artist continues to defy musical boundaries throughout this six-track project, while also showcasing an array of styles including a renewed passion for electro house influences. The EP opens with “Forget About You,” a collaboration with Ekali, and includes the bassline-driven “Burn It Down.” These tracks, along with the trap-influenced “SPIN” and “Void Reflex” featuring Aekae, highlight Lizdek’s knack for rhythm and edgy soundscapes. He seamlessly blends these with mainstage-inspired tracks like “BREAKit!” and “KNOCK” featuring Voliik, drawing from his roots in electronic music.

With a distinct sound and clear vision of carving out his own path in the scene, Lizdek has crafted an EP that excels on all fronts, while allowing space for collaborators to shine. This high-octane collection is also complemented by Lizdek’s distinctive visual aesthetic, which adds another layer of intrigue and interest to an already captivating project. Hear what we mean by streaming RAW via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Lizdek – RAW | Stream

