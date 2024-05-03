As Summer slowly starts to come to fruition, it is only fitting that we start filling our playlists with songs that fit the vibe, and who else other than Whethan to start filling up those playlists.

“Do You Remember” is the 3rd single from his highly anticipated album, Life of a Wallflower, Vol. 2 and it combines disco, house, & future bass elements for a delightfully tasty track from the young hitmaker.

Tune in, and keep an eye out for Life of a Wallflower, Vol.2 coming May 31st.

Whethan – Do You Remember | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Whethan Here ▲ ▲

Whethan Gears Up For Summer with “Do You Remember”