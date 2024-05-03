Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Whethan Gears Up For Summer with “Do You Remember”

Whethan Gears Up For Summer with “Do You Remember”

by Leave a Comment

As Summer slowly starts to come to fruition, it is only fitting that we start filling our playlists with songs that fit the vibe, and who else other than Whethan to start filling up those playlists.

“Do You Remember” is the 3rd single from his highly anticipated album, Life of a Wallflower, Vol. 2 and it combines disco, house, & future bass elements for a delightfully tasty track from the young hitmaker.

Tune in, and keep an eye out for Life of a Wallflower, Vol.2 coming May 31st.

Whethan – Do You Remember | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Whethan Here ▲ ▲ 

Whethan Gears Up For Summer with “Do You Remember”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend