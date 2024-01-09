Emerging talent Lavier presents his first offering of 2024 in dual-sided single offering “END ALL BE ALL // FUCK OFF,” out now. In addition to being available for streaming on all DSPs, the pair of tracks will also be available for purchase on Bandcamp in the form of a one-time only, limited edition cassette tape of which only 50 will be sold.

These two tracks are no frills and refreshingly to the point. Artists are often pigeonholed into making music they feel would appease fans and potential labels but that isn’t the case with Lavier and his newest. At times, music production doesn’t have to be so deep and profound and Lavier manages to convey that message and energy in his newest set of releases while simultaneously maintaining the quality of production that he’s quickly become known for. Go hard or go home – the Lavier way.

Here’s what he had to say about his newest release:

“These are two of the most ignorant tracks in my catalog, both of which were written from a very “for the dancefloor” approach rather than from a particularly emotional place. I tend to be surgical and reserved in my production, so I tried to change things up and resist the fear of going “too hard” on these tracks and just really let the intensity shine through. From the track titles down to the sludgy nature of the songs, this is a “gun fingers in the air, no fucks given” type of project that I hope will serve as a nice uptick in energy to kick off this year’s Lavier releases.” – Lavier

Head to Bandcamp to purchase one of fifty limited edition cassette tapes for Lavier’s new release here: LINK.

LISTEN: Lavier Kicks off 2024 w/ “END ALL BE ALL // FUCK OFF” Release Package