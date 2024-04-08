Continuing his strong output of releases this year, Slushii returns with a fresh original tune via his newly-launched label SONICDream. “If You Love Me Now” is one for the Slushii faithful, featuring the energetic, happy hardcore vibes he has become synonymous with throughout the years.

2024 has been a busy year so far for Slushii. The launch of his SONICDream imprint fulfilled a lifelong dream, marking a new era of sorts for the producer, bolstered by a newfound freedom and return to roots of sorts as he spent the past two years exploring commercial music and hip-hop. The release of his mega-viral hit “Past Lives” last year via his lofi alias sapientdream helped him achieve balance in his creative output, establishing a home for the various styles he felt compelled to make. The creative output has been impressive and wide-ranging, with remixes for Logic (the rapper), a new original track in “Dancing With Myself” feat. Aviella, and a handful of diverse remixes for “Past Lives.” Juggling two projects, a label, and a slew of live performance dates, Slushii’s star shines brighter than ever, with the release of “If You Love Me Now” showcasing the style that essentially catapulted him to stardom in the electronic dance music scene.

LISTEN: Slushii Releases “If You Love Me Now” via his Label, SONICDream