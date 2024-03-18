Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer THENNOW Drops Captivating New Remix of Young Dolph & Key Glock’s “Dum & Dummer”

LISTEN: Rising Producer THENNOW Drops Captivating New Remix of Young Dolph & Key Glock’s “Dum & Dummer”

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer THENNOW is back with more heat, this time unleashing a remix of ‘Dum & Dummer’ by Young Dolph and Key Glock. As you’ll hear below, the Chicago act’s re-imagination of the track introduces experimental bass elements and psychedelic sounds, giving it quite the unique bass twist. The remix reflects THENNOW’s talent for seamlessly blending various genres together to create a fresh listening experience, and we already can’t wait to hear where the talented artist takes his sound next. The producer’s compelling fusion of electronic and hip-hop elements here is done incredibly well from our perspective – it can be difficult to to pay homage to an original track while also offering your own unique interpretation, but THENNOW does just that. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Young Dolph, Key Glock – Dum & Dummer (THENNOW Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer THENNOW Drops Captivating New Remix of Young Dolph & Key Glock’s “Dum & Dummer”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend