Rising producer THENNOW is back with more heat, this time unleashing a remix of ‘Dum & Dummer’ by Young Dolph and Key Glock. As you’ll hear below, the Chicago act’s re-imagination of the track introduces experimental bass elements and psychedelic sounds, giving it quite the unique bass twist. The remix reflects THENNOW’s talent for seamlessly blending various genres together to create a fresh listening experience, and we already can’t wait to hear where the talented artist takes his sound next. The producer’s compelling fusion of electronic and hip-hop elements here is done incredibly well from our perspective – it can be difficult to to pay homage to an original track while also offering your own unique interpretation, but THENNOW does just that. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Young Dolph, Key Glock – Dum & Dummer (THENNOW Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer THENNOW Drops Captivating New Remix of Young Dolph & Key Glock’s “Dum & Dummer”