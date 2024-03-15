Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer FLY Unveils Stunning “Lucid Dream” EP via Memory Palace Records

LISTEN: Rising Producer FLY Unveils Stunning “Lucid Dream” EP via Memory Palace Records

by Leave a Comment

Memory Palace Records has finally unveiled the much-anticipated release of Lucid Dream, the latest EP from the trailblazing electronic producer FLY. As you’ll hear below, the visionary project embarks on a mesmerizing journey through soundscapes that reflect FLY’s profound creative breakthroughs and his evolution as an artist. The EP also draws inspiration from a wide range of influences including the wonders of nature, the complexities of human existence, and the enigmatic realm of dreams. From the introspective depths of tracks like “Nostalgia,” exploring themes of déjà vu, to the boundary-crossing exploration of dreams, perception, and relationships in “Tipping Point,” each composition is a testament to FLY’s artistic prowess and innovation. The sky is certainly the limit for FLY this year and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his signature sound next – in the meantime stream Lucid Dream below.

FLY – Lucid Dream EP | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer FLY Unveils Stunning “Lucid Dream” EP via Memory Palace Records

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend