Memory Palace Records has finally unveiled the much-anticipated release of Lucid Dream, the latest EP from the trailblazing electronic producer FLY. As you’ll hear below, the visionary project embarks on a mesmerizing journey through soundscapes that reflect FLY’s profound creative breakthroughs and his evolution as an artist. The EP also draws inspiration from a wide range of influences including the wonders of nature, the complexities of human existence, and the enigmatic realm of dreams. From the introspective depths of tracks like “Nostalgia,” exploring themes of déjà vu, to the boundary-crossing exploration of dreams, perception, and relationships in “Tipping Point,” each composition is a testament to FLY’s artistic prowess and innovation. The sky is certainly the limit for FLY this year and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his signature sound next – in the meantime stream Lucid Dream below.

FLY – Lucid Dream EP | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer FLY Unveils Stunning “Lucid Dream” EP via Memory Palace Records