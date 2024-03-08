Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Knoir Unveils Hard-Hitting New “Only Darkness” Heater

Fast-rising producer Knoir has been making a huge mark on the bass music scene, displaying his genre-defying creativity that transcends traditional sonic boundaries. Spanning dubstep, trap, and riddim, his distinctive style has been enthralling a global fan base, immersing them in his constantly evolving realm of innovation. His latest release ‘Only Darkness’ is an embodiment of the artist’s impressive talent – featuring a pulsating rhythm, high-energy futuristic melodies, and astonishing bass, the track takes listeners on a journey through the depths of darkness and introspection. Knoir seamlessly blends dubstep and riddim elements, crafting an immersive experience with intense distortion that is bound to make a lasting impact. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Knoir – Only Darkness | Stream

Photo: George Prentoski

