Immersed in rich sonic landscapes that traverse the spectrum from polished to glitchy, Jaxyn Lethe’s approach to music is unique and it’s clear to us she’s slated to have a huge 2024. The singer/producer based in Baltimore has just unleashed her anticipated new EP, I am I don’t know, a captivating indie-electronic project that seems to effortlessly showcase her diverse talents. Remarkably, Jaxyn took on the roles of writer, producer, mixer, and masterer for every aspect of the five-track EP – which further speaks to her artistic mastery. Infused with a lively “bedroom-pop” essence and a discerning flair for electronic and dance production, Jaxyn seamlessly melds various electronic styles throughout the eclectic collection of songs, all while maintaining a cohesive and accessible listening experience. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and be sure to follow Lethe on Instagram as well.

Jaxyn Lethe – I am I don’t know | Stream

LISTEN: Jaxyn Lethe Shares Her Captivating Electronic Sound on New “I am I don’t know” 5-Track EP