Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Jaxyn Lethe Shares Her Captivating Electronic Sound on New “I am I don’t know” 5-Track EP

LISTEN: Jaxyn Lethe Shares Her Captivating Electronic Sound on New “I am I don’t know” 5-Track EP

by Leave a Comment

Immersed in rich sonic landscapes that traverse the spectrum from polished to glitchy, Jaxyn Lethe’s approach to music is unique and it’s clear to us she’s slated to have a huge 2024. The singer/producer based in Baltimore has just unleashed her anticipated new EP, I am I don’t know, a captivating indie-electronic project that seems to effortlessly showcase her diverse talents. Remarkably, Jaxyn took on the roles of writer, producer, mixer, and masterer for every aspect of the five-track EP – which further speaks to her artistic mastery. Infused with a lively “bedroom-pop” essence and a discerning flair for electronic and dance production, Jaxyn seamlessly melds various electronic styles throughout the eclectic collection of songs, all while maintaining a cohesive and accessible listening experience. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and be sure to follow Lethe on Instagram as well.

Jaxyn Lethe – I am I don’t know | Stream

LISTEN: Jaxyn Lethe Shares Her Captivating Electronic Sound on New “I am I don’t know” 5-Track EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend