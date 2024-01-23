Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Stone Van Brooken Releases “Climax” on Lelantus Records

LISTEN: Stone Van Brooken Releases “Climax” on Lelantus Records

by Leave a Comment

© Geoffrey Hubbel

Stone Van Brooken is a Belgian/French producer whose unique sound is easily identified within the electronic music scene by its ability to unite a crowd and induce great fascination for the musical vibrance of his compositions. Kicking off the new year doing what he does best, Van Brooken is pleased to present his newest single “Climax,” out now via Lelantus Records. Speaking on his newest single, Van Brooken had this to say: 

“I wanted to create a song that transcribes the most intense, powerful and energetic moment during my dj set, using the tension in the builds up that reaches its zenith before resolving, concluding at the drop, like a movie.” 

From the moment you press play, “Climax” does not mess around, with an ominous, tone-setting kick setting the mood and energy. Power, energy, and refined technique combine for a track that is well suited to fill the role it’s designed for, destined to wow listeners and get the moving on the dancefloor. There’s a cinematic ebb and flow to any Stone Van Brooken production, with each track taking listener’s on a sonic journey from start to finish. An artist clearly on the rise, expect to see and hear more of Van Brooken in 2024 near you.

LISTEN: Stone Van Brooken Releases “Climax” on Lelantus Records

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend