LISTEN: Harry Schonberg Unveils Groovy, Humor-Fueled New “Funky Hell” Single Ahead of Upcoming EP

Harry Schonberg’s distinctive, humor-influenced sound (imagine a fusion of Weird Al Yankovic, Mac Demarco, and 80’s funk-driven hip-hop) is on full display thanks to his latest single, “Funky Hell.” As you’ll quickly hear below, this record cleverly weaves references to JG Wentworth’s late-night commercial, the 1980s Band-Aid commercial jingle, musings on building furniture for the president, and concludes with hilarious speculations about Christopher Columbus’s true mission, all seamlessly blended into a incredible listening experience. With so much over-saturation and redundancy in today’s music industry, Schonberg’s lighthearted and playful approach is a breath of fresh air – we’re especially loving the trap-a-holics vocal samples as well hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify below.

Harry Schonberg – Funky Hell | Stream

