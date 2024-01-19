Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: KLOWN Unleash High-Octane New Bass Single, “Distress” + Announce Upcoming Tour

KLOWN, the dynamic duo hailing from LA, has been creating quite the buzz lately thanks to their artistic mystique as well as hard-hitting production. Now, the masked act is back with more heat, this time coming in the form of a cutting-edge bass single titled “Distress.” As you’ll hear below, this new record showcases KLOWN at their very best – the duo’s ability to blend wonky melodies with heavy synths is truly second to none and only further establishes them as a unique force in the dance music scene.In celebration of the release of “Distress,” the power duo has also announced an upcoming tour alongside Oliverse, beginning January 20 and making stops in cities such as Fort Collins and Iowa City. Stream the new single below and catch the two on tour this year in a city near you.

Klown – Distress | Stream

