Danish DJ and producer Snavs has tapped Swedish artist Karl Boëthius for his latest single, “Want Me Back.” Arriving via Dim Mak, the intoxicating record seamlessly blends chill dance with alt-pop genres, creating a unique, enthralling listening experience. Opening with Karl’s soulful vocals and downtempo melodies, the track sets an emotive tone, exploring the theme of realizing that a former significant other doesn’t desire a reconciliation. Snavs then introduces synth-led, future bass elements in the chorus and breakdown, infusing a feel-good and danceable vibe into “Want Me Back.” This marks Snavs’ first release of 2024 and we’re stoked to see where he takes his sound for the rest of the year. Stream the captivating single via Spotify below and read what the producer himself has to say about his latest release.

“I got this brilliant vocal from Karl and wanted to create a tight, bouncy dance track with a powerful chorus. A bit out of my comfort zone, but I’m thrilled with the result.” – Snavs

Snavs – Want Me Back | Stream

