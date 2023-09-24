Danish export Snavs has come together with rising artist John Alto, also hailing from Denmark, for their latest release in “Headlights.” As you’ll quickly hear below, this new Dim Mak-released collaboration is nothing short of a captivating, dark progressive house gem boasting emotive female vocals, cinematic melodies, and an especially energetic bassline. The track nicely reflects on the dynamic styles that both Snavs and Alto bring to the table as it makes for a cathartic, heartfelt track packed with catchy moments perfect for the club dancefloor. We can’t wait to hear where both acts take their sound next – stream “Headlights” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Snavs, John Alto – Headlights | Stream

LISTEN: Snavs & John Alto Unleash Dark Progressive House Gem, “Headlights” via Dim Mak