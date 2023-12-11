Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Shogun Celebrates New Label Neo Tokyo Records with “Shut Up Now (Dance With Me)”

LISTEN: Shogun Celebrates New Label Neo Tokyo Records with “Shut Up Now (Dance With Me)”

by Leave a Comment

Globally sensational DJ and producer Shogun is bringing the party with his fresh new track, that’s the ultimate invitation to hit the dance floor. “Shut Up Now (Dance With Me)” is the maiden release from Shogun’s own emerging music label Neo Tokyo Records, signaling a promising start for this new venture in which Shogun is gearing up to please fans with an array of delectable releases.

Clocking in at a little over two minutes, this track boasts an undeniable groove that refuses to go unnoticed. By expertly layering a fast-paced tempo over a soothing piano chord progression, Shogun establishes a seamless and unique dynamic between the verses and the hook, effortlessly navigating the transition from one mood to another. Shogun wraps up this concise yet vibrant track with an infectious high-energy vibe that will undoubtedly have listeners hitting the replay button.

Listen to “Shut Up Now (Dance With Me)” wherever you find your music here, or below on Spotify.

LISTEN: Shogun Celebrates New Label Neo Tokyo Records with “Shut Up Now (Dance With Me)”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend