LISTEN: Shogun Celebrates New Label Neo Tokyo Records with “Shut Up Now (Dance With Me)”

Globally sensational DJ and producer Shogun is bringing the party with his fresh new track, that’s the ultimate invitation to hit the dance floor. “Shut Up Now (Dance With Me)” is the maiden release from Shogun’s own emerging music label Neo Tokyo Records, signaling a promising start for this new venture in which Shogun is gearing up to please fans with an array of delectable releases.

Clocking in at a little over two minutes, this track boasts an undeniable groove that refuses to go unnoticed. By expertly layering a fast-paced tempo over a soothing piano chord progression, Shogun establishes a seamless and unique dynamic between the verses and the hook, effortlessly navigating the transition from one mood to another. Shogun wraps up this concise yet vibrant track with an infectious high-energy vibe that will undoubtedly have listeners hitting the replay button.

Listen to “Shut Up Now (Dance With Me)” wherever you find your music here, or below on Spotify.

