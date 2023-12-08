RVLTN Events and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center are elevating their second annual Jackpot event, uniting the global dance music community for a must-attend party this December 30th. As you’ll see below, Jackpot is slated to feature an absolutely stacked lineup, including dance music heavyweights such as Kaskade, Deorro, YOOKiE, Good Times Ahead, and many more. The event promises an unforgettable night of lights, sound, and boundless energy in the heart of Las Vegas and we have no doubt this year’s installment will be even bigger and better than the previous year. If you’re able to attend this spectacular event later this month, we highly recommend you grab some tickets below before they sell out.

Fans Can Purchase Tickets HERE

Jackpot Unveils Stacked Las Vegas Lineup Featuring Kaskade, Deorro + Many More