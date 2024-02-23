Freddy Todd’s has finally unveiled his latest effort – a new 9-track album titled Chaos Hotline. The project arrives via Memory Palace Records, the esteemed label associated with Of The Trees, and marks another significant achievement in the realm of electronic music. With a career spanning over ten years and an impressive catalog of more than 20 releases, Freddy Todd has firmly positioned himself as a pioneer recognized for his boundary-pushing soundscapes and imaginative compositions – and this new LP is only a further testament to that fact. In its entirety, Chaos Hotline serves as a motivational summons for both listeners and artists to venture into uncharted territories and explore the limits of genre-defying experimentation. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Freddy Todd – Chaos Hotline | Stream

LISTEN: Freddy Todd Delivers Genre-Bending New Album “Chaos Hotline” via Memory Palace Records