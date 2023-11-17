LISTEN: David Starfire Unleashes Captivating New World-Infused Bass Album, “Multiverse”

Decorated world-fusion producer David Starfire is back with perhaps his most impressive and captivating project to date in Multiverse, a hypnotic and unique eight-track LP that showcases the artist delivering some of his best work yet. The album name is incredibly fitting, as throughout the project Starfire takes listeners on an expansive journey through sonic landscapes (multiverses?) as he draws from a wide range of both world and bass music influences alike. While Multiverse is incredibly diverse in what each track brings to the table, the producer does an amazing job at still crafting a cohesive and seamless listening experience – everything on this album seems to flow effortlessly from one track to the next. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

David Starfire – Multiverse | Stream

