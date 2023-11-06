Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer UnderLux Unleashes Genre-Bending New “Hacking The Circuits” EP

LISTEN: Rising Producer UnderLux Unleashes Genre-Bending New “Hacking The Circuits” EP

by Leave a Comment

Rising artist UnderLux is back with his latest EP in Hacking the Circuits, a three-track collection that effortlessly showcases the Denver act’s talent for pushing the limits of music and consistently evolving his sound. As you’ll quickly hear below, this new project is not only dynamic and emotive, but crafts an immersive sonic experience for listeners that defies traditional genre boundaries. With so much over-saturation within dance music nowadays, UnderLux’s music is a breath of fresh air. From bass house to techno influences, there’s something on this EP for everyone and we can’t wait to hear where the talented act takes his sound next. Stream the project below and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about this captivating release.

This is a new style coming from the UnderLux project. Originating from years of practice and progress, I have now entered the realm of melodic house, techno, and bass house with this explorative EP. The new songs evoke a journey through emotions and soundscapes while maintaining high energy, positivity, and stoicism throughout the tracks.” – UnderLux

Underlux – Hacking The Circuits | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer UnderLux Unleashes Genre-Bending New “Hacking The Circuits” EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend