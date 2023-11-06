LISTEN: Rising Producer UnderLux Unleashes Genre-Bending New “Hacking The Circuits” EP

Rising artist UnderLux is back with his latest EP in Hacking the Circuits, a three-track collection that effortlessly showcases the Denver act’s talent for pushing the limits of music and consistently evolving his sound. As you’ll quickly hear below, this new project is not only dynamic and emotive, but crafts an immersive sonic experience for listeners that defies traditional genre boundaries. With so much over-saturation within dance music nowadays, UnderLux’s music is a breath of fresh air. From bass house to techno influences, there’s something on this EP for everyone and we can’t wait to hear where the talented act takes his sound next. Stream the project below and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about this captivating release.

“This is a new style coming from the UnderLux project. Originating from years of practice and progress, I have now entered the realm of melodic house, techno, and bass house with this explorative EP. The new songs evoke a journey through emotions and soundscapes while maintaining high energy, positivity, and stoicism throughout the tracks.” – UnderLux

Underlux – Hacking The Circuits | Stream

