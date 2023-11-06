We’ve been following Australian producer AVANCE for some time now and it’s been captivating to watch his growth over the years. With that said, we’re loving the artist’s latest release, an EP titled ALIVE IN A COFFIN arriving via Cyclops Recordings. As you’ll hear below, this three-track project embodies the forward-thinking and creative approach AVANCE brings to his music; from the immersive sonic landscapes to the hard-hitting sound design, this EP is incredibly engaging and will no doubt enthrall any bass music enthusiast. “I love creating sounds that tell a story, having you feel what the character is going through,” says AVANCE. “This EP is my favorite yet, and I hope that you all enjoy it.” Stream the EP via Spotify and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

AVANCE – Alive In A Coffin (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: AVANCE Unleashes High-Octane New “ALIVE IN A COFFIN” EP via Cyclops Recordings