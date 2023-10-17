LISTEN: Techno Icon UMEK Celebrates 30 Years of Career with “Hypnotizing” New Single via Label 1605

UMEK marks an impressive 30-year milestone in his career by unveiling a new single “Hypnotizing.” As you’ll hear below, the track – that arrives on the renowned Slovenian artist’s 1605 label as the 300th release – is nothing short of a techno masterpiece. UMEK wastes no time launching the record with an immediate, impactful bassline. Layers of undulating melodies intertwine with syncopating synths, and a haunting vocal riff emerges midway, intensifying the anticipation for the non-existent drop. “Hypnotizing” serves as a dark and foreboding sonic odyssey, transcending realms from dungeons to dancefloors and beyond, inviting the listener’s imagination to wander in captivity to its mesmerizing beat. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

