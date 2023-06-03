Flosstradamus, the legendary trap music pioneer, returns with a powerful statement in his latest single “SIDE2SIDE.” Teaming up with TRXGGX, Flosstradamus aims to revitalize the trap genre and culture with an accessible anthem that sets dance floors ablaze. The collaboration merges nostalgic rave vibes with contemporary trap energy, guaranteeing a raging experience for festival-goers. With a revered career and a devoted fan base known as HDYNATION, Flosstradamus continues to leave an indelible mark on the music scene. Get ready to move SIDE2SIDE with this electrifying trap anthem!

LISTEN: Flosstradamus Unleashes Powerful Trap Anthem “SIDE2SIDE” With TRXGGX