It has been a wild year for Slushii, who enters the final quarter of the year with an impressive 150+ shows done across the globe with an impressive 14 headline festival performances. And following the mega-viral success of “past lives” via his sapientdream alias, Slushii is back with a new collaboration with upcoming producer SPIRIT LINK, out now via Believe Digital.

“I Tried It” is a special track for more than a few reasons. A collaboration about taking risks, following your dreams, and living in the moment. Slushii’s decision to enlist SPIRIT LINK comes as no coincidence either. With rumors buzzing about his upcoming label, it’s a stamp of approval and a signal of intent of sorts, with the two producers clearly keen on working together regularly in the future. “Our styles intertwine seamlessly,” Slushii shared in a provided quote, “creating a unique and fresh sound that I hope you love as much as we do. SPIRIT LINK is not only a talented producer, but also a great friend who always supports and inspires me. Working with him was a blast and I can’t wait to do it again!”

With the two producers clearly showing a natural chemistry in the studio and Slushii embracing a mentorship type of role, SPIRIT LINK has not shied away from mentioning how much he appreciates the opportunity. “Working alongside Slushii has been an incredibly profound and transformative experience in my musical journey. His influence is not merely a casual touch but an integral part of the very essence of my musical expression,” he proudly states.

In a way, the new single is also a return to roots for Slushii, an opportunity to embrace a newfound creative freedom as he spent the past two years exploring commercial music and hip-hop. And we’re here for it.

Check out “I Tried It” below:

LISTEN: Slushii Enlists SPIRIT LINK for “I Tried It,” Teases New Label