LISTEN: Rising Producer CAB Unveils Remix Package for High-Octane “NITERAVE” Single

Rising San Marcos-based producer, CAB, has recently released a remix EP of his latest single, “NITERAVE.” The remix pack contains a house remix and an uptempo remix courtesy of NECTANZA and RAW, respectively, both of which amplify the power of the original track. NITERAVE, released in January, embodies the essence of the trap genre and its versatility is evident in these remixes. As a member of the renowned Sable Valley label led by RL Grime, CAB’s growing recognition in the trap scene is a testament to his impressive and unique talent. Stream the pack below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

