LISTEN: DVBBS Returns To Their Underground Roots in Dark, Progressive Club Hit "Breathe," Feat. Chrome Hearts' Jesse Jo Stark

Celebrating the 10-year milestone since their meteoric ascent to stardom with the 9x platinum-certified “Tsunami” in 2013, DVBBS ventures back to the underground scene with their latest release, “Breathe.” Collaborating with Jesse Jo Stark from the esteemed Chrome Hearts fashion family, the duo crafts an entrancing ambiance with a deep, propelling beat from the onset. Fusing Jesse’s captivating, eerie vocal riffs with minimal percussion and haunting soundscapes, DVBBS boldly plunges into the sonic underground, delivering a chilling drop tailor-made for both dimly lit club dance floors and expansive festival stages worldwide. Hear what we mean by streaming the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

DVBBS – Breathe (feat. Jesse Jo Stark) | Stream

