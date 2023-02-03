Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa Link in Stacked “SH SH SH (Hit That)” Single w/ urfavexboyfriend & Goldsoul

LISTEN: DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa Link in Stacked “SH SH SH (Hit That)” Single w/ urfavexboyfriend & Goldsoul

by Leave a Comment

Canadian brother duo DVBSS are back with more genre-bending madness in “SH SH SH (Hit That),” a captivating new single featuring none other than Wiz Khalifa. As you’ll hear below, the record seamlessly blends bass and hip-hop with the result being nothing short of mind-bending. We can totally see this track going viral and the infused sample from rapper urfavxboyfriend is also a great element of the song. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

DVBBS – SH SH SH (Hit That) | Stream

LISTEN: DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa Link in Stacked “SH SH SH (Hit That)” Single w/ urfavexboyfriend & Goldsoul

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend