LISTEN: DVBBS & Wiz Khalifa Link in Stacked “SH SH SH (Hit That)” Single w/ urfavexboyfriend & Goldsoul

Canadian brother duo DVBSS are back with more genre-bending madness in “SH SH SH (Hit That),” a captivating new single featuring none other than Wiz Khalifa. As you’ll hear below, the record seamlessly blends bass and hip-hop with the result being nothing short of mind-bending. We can totally see this track going viral and the infused sample from rapper urfavxboyfriend is also a great element of the song. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.
DVBBS – SH SH SH (Hit That) | Stream
