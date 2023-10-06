Ape Rave Club, renowned as the world’s pioneer NFT artist in live performances, is making a dazzling return to captivate audiences with their latest otherworldly production – a new single, “Let The Music Take Control.” As you’ll hear below, the new track seamlessly aligns with Ape Rave Club’s enigmatic persona, featuring heavily digitized elements evident from the enticing vocals at the beginning to the shimmering top beats. Infused with a groovy, profound bassline and energized with tech-house-inspired kick drums, “Let The Music Take Control” is an exuberant, dancefloor-ready composition with a captivating narrative. We can’t wait to hear where this innovative new act takes their sound next – but in the meantime stream the new record below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Ape Rave Club – Let the Music Take Control | Stream

LISTEN: Ape Rave Club Unleash Digitized, Uplifting House Heater, “Let The Music Take Control”