Ape Rave Club to Become 1st NFT Artist to Play Tomorrowland’s Main Stage

Renowned EDM festival Tomorrowland recently announced Ape Rave Club will headline this year’s event with a debut set on their main stage. The announcement marks the first ever NFT artist performance at a major music festival, so you definitely don’t want to miss this. The digital act is slated to deliver a visual experience that combines both physical and digital worlds for fans in a unique, forward-thinking way. Ape Rave Club will perform on July 24 at the festival – in the meantime follow them on socials below to learn more about the NFT artist and Tommorowland as well.

