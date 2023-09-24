LISTEN: Bhaskar & JADED Deliver Groovy Spoken Word House Single, “When I See It” feat. The Vic

In an exciting collab between two formidable forces in house music, Brazilian producer Bhaskar has linked with West London-based duo JADED for “When I See It,” featuring The Vic. The result of this dynamic collaboration is nothing short of a dark, captivating release that evokes memories of legendary house anthems from the early 2000s. Kicking off with a lush instrumental introduction, the two acts skillfully integrate deep and pulsating basslines alongside shimmering synths, resulting in a composition that’s both intricate and irresistibly danceable. While summer may be drawing to a close in many parts of the world, “When I See It” is guaranteed to keep the heat alive for clubbing and the winter festival season. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

