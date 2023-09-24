Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Bhaskar & JADED Deliver Groovy Spoken Word House Single, “When I See It” feat. The Vic

LISTEN: Bhaskar & JADED Deliver Groovy Spoken Word House Single, “When I See It” feat. The Vic

by Leave a Comment

In an exciting collab between two formidable forces in house music, Brazilian producer Bhaskar has linked with West London-based duo JADED for “When I See It,” featuring The Vic. The result of this dynamic collaboration is nothing short of a dark, captivating release that evokes memories of legendary house anthems from the early 2000s. Kicking off with a lush instrumental introduction, the two acts skillfully integrate deep and pulsating basslines alongside shimmering synths, resulting in a composition that’s both intricate and irresistibly danceable. While summer may be drawing to a close in many parts of the world, “When I See It” is guaranteed to keep the heat alive for clubbing and the winter festival season. Hear what we mean by streaming the record via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Bhaskar, JADED – When I See It (feat. The Vic) | Stream

LISTEN: Bhaskar & JADED Deliver Groovy Spoken Word House Single, “When I See It” feat. The Vic

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend