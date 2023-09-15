Fast-rising Philadelphia producer Shizz Lo has returned with a stellar new release in “Bad Man,” a mainstage-ready banger that will take you on a captivating journey through genre-bending sound design and riot-inducing bass drops. With his distinctive and innovative style on full-display, Shizz Lo has crafted a weapon of a track here that’ll quickly immerse you in its infectious energy. Today we’re excited to bring you this tune as a premiere; Shizz Lo’s second exclusive with us after we shared “Ice Scream” in 2021. Since then, the talented act has evolved and honed in on his hard-hitting style even more, and this new record is a testament to that. Stream “Bad Man” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Shizz Lo – Bad Man | Stream

PREMIERE: Rising Producer Shizz Lo Delivers White-Hot New Dubstep Heater, “Bad Man”