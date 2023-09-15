Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Rising Producer Shizz Lo Delivers White-Hot New Dubstep Heater, “Bad Man”

PREMIERE: Rising Producer Shizz Lo Delivers White-Hot New Dubstep Heater, “Bad Man”

by Leave a Comment

Fast-rising Philadelphia producer Shizz Lo has returned with a stellar new release in “Bad Man,” a mainstage-ready banger that will take you on a captivating journey through genre-bending sound design and riot-inducing bass drops. With his distinctive and innovative style on full-display, Shizz Lo has crafted a weapon of a track here that’ll quickly immerse you in its infectious energy. Today we’re excited to bring you this tune as a premiere; Shizz Lo’s second exclusive with us after we shared “Ice Scream” in 2021. Since then, the talented act has evolved and honed in on his hard-hitting style even more, and this new record is a testament to that. Stream “Bad Man” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Shizz Lo – Bad Man | Stream

PREMIERE: Rising Producer Shizz Lo Delivers White-Hot New Dubstep Heater, “Bad Man”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend