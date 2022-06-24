Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Goldfish and Deep Root Records Announce Fourth of July on the Waterfront

Returning to the beautiful Skyline Drive-In waterfront for the second year running, Meraki Presents, Vantage Point Hospitality, and BK Venues are proud to present 4th On The Water, the second installment of their highly-successful Fourth of July event series. Featuring globally-renown live artist duo Goldfish and a takeover by New York’s very own Deep Root Records, 4th On The Water is an event you will not want to miss this summer.

Performing in New York has been something we’ve dreamed about as young musicians in Cape Town. Last year’s iconic event on the waterfront was one of our favorite and most memorable of our career, simply a dream come true. We’re so excited to be returning again a year later, bigger and better for the 4th of July! See you soon!” 

Goldfish
In addition to the top notch artist talent, 4th On The Water promises an experience like none other in the boroughs of New York. Full-scale production with a bigger stage, a plethora of local and national food/drink brands to choose from (Yankee Doodle Dandy, El Toro Rojo, Island Spice Grill, Health Station, Butchery & Beyond, Mister Softee + more), and the best unobstructed views of the NYC skyline & Macy’s Fireworks in the entire city – does it get any better? We encourage you to come and find out for yourself. This is a 21+ event and the event concludes after the fireworks show.

Tickets: http://4thonthewater.com

