Since their start in 2017, Shanghai Doom have grown to become one of the more exciting and innovative forces within the bass music scene. The duo, hailing from Central Jersey, consistently come through on hard-hitting, captivating releases – whether it be their original tracks or standout remixes like the one we’re proud to be premiering today on RTT. This time around, Shanghai Doom take on Shlump and Xotix’s “Loudboi” single, and the result is nothing short of a banger. As you’ll quickly hear below, everything about this WAKAAN remix goes hard and sounds tailor-made for the festival mainstage. From the forward-thinking sound design to the smashing drums, every element of this remix comes together in a way that makes it very difficult not to start headbanging immediately. We’re also loving how the duo maintained the original vibe and charm of the original, while still uplifting and reinventing the track into their own signature style. Hear what we mean by streaming the song via Soundcloud below and be sure to stay on the lookout for more heat from Shanghai Doom soon.

Loudboi (Shanghai Doom Remix) | Stream

PREMIERE: Shanghai Doom Deliver Face-Melting New Remix of Shlump & Xotix’s “Loudboi” via WAKAAN