LISTEN: Sam Blacky Takes Listeners on an Exotic Journey in World Music-Inspired “Salvador” Single

Rising artist Sam Blacky has returned with her latest tech-house heater in “Salvador.” As you’ll hear below, the impressive record commences with glistening melodies and a deep, flowing bassline, before Sam skillfully layers in percussive instrumentals alongside a subtle tribal vocal riff that’ll send shivers down your spine. It’s crystal clear at this point that Blacky possesses a unique knack for transporting listeners to the captivating destinations that ignite her creativity, and “Salvador” is a testament to this fact. From the Latin melodies to the tribal rhythms and Afrobeats influence, this tune is quite the sensuous and eclectic composition and we can’t imagine how fun it would be to hear live. Stream the record via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Sam Blacky – Salvador | Stream

