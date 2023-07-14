Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Sam Blacky makes a triumphant comeback thanks to her latest single, “Munca,” a captivating blend of tribal and afrohouse elements that perfectly encapsulates the musical style found in her forthcoming EP. Known for her love of exploration and her global perspective, Sam has consistently crafted music with a rich multicultural essence, evident in her previous releases like 2021’s “Body,” “Paradise,” and 2022’s “Colombiana.” “Munca” takes center stage with its pulsating basslines, enchanting tribal melodies, and alluring vocals that transport listeners to a mythical African haven, inviting them to dance through the night. Hear what we mean by streaming the intoxicating record via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

LISTEN: Sam Blacky Unleashes Intoxicating 2nd Single of 2023, “Munca” Ahead of Upcoming EP