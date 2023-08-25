LISTEN: Revaeon Delivers Stunning “Fell Into You” Summer House Anthem feat. Emily Falvey

Following the release of his electrifying records such as “The Energy” and “Breathe,” multi-talented artist Revaeon is back with new music, demonstrating once again that there are truly no limits to his production capabilities. This time around we’re treated to “Fell Into You,” an uplifting and irresistibly catchy summer house anthem featuring vocals from Emily Falvey. As you’ll hear below, Revaeon draws from a progressive sound, crafting beautiful chord progressions and grandiose build-ups that eventually transition into emotionally powerful house drops. Falvey’s enchanting vocals only add to the magic in this track and we can’t wait to hear where both acts take their sounds next. Hear what we mean by streaming this banger via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

