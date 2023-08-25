Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Revaeon Delivers Stunning “Fell Into You” Summer House Anthem feat. Emily Falvey

LISTEN: Revaeon Delivers Stunning “Fell Into You” Summer House Anthem feat. Emily Falvey

by Leave a Comment

Following the release of his electrifying records such as “The Energy” and “Breathe,” multi-talented artist Revaeon is back with new music, demonstrating once again that there are truly no limits to his production capabilities. This time around we’re treated to “Fell Into You,” an uplifting and irresistibly catchy summer house anthem featuring vocals from Emily Falvey. As you’ll hear below, Revaeon draws from a progressive sound, crafting beautiful chord progressions and grandiose build-ups that eventually transition into emotionally powerful house drops. Falvey’s enchanting vocals only add to the magic in this track and we can’t wait to hear where both acts take their sounds next. Hear what we mean by streaming this banger via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Revaeon – Fell Into You | Stream

LISTEN: Revaeon Delivers Stunning “Fell Into You” Summer House Anthem feat. Emily Falvey

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend